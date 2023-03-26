News you can trust since 1873
Two-time Champions League winner 'loved' Sunderland stint despite being 'not as good'

Wes Brown has opened up about his time at Sunderland.

By James Copley
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:06 BST- 2 min read

In a recent interview, Brown stated that he “absolutely loved” his time on Wearside after spending five years in the North East before joining Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The England international defender joined Sunderland under Steve Bruce in 2011 after winning the Champions League twice and the Premier League five times with boyhood club Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Brown also won two FA Cups, two League Cups and two Community Shield trophies during his 14-season stay with the Red Devils before making the move to Sunderland, where he made 87 appearances in all competitions due to several injuries whilst at the Stadium of Light.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Sunderland player Wes Brown reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on September 13, 2014 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Sunderland player Wes Brown reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on September 13, 2014 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Sunderland player Wes Brown reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on September 13, 2014 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“No, not at all (on whether he was forced to leave Manchester United),” Brown told Fore Fore 2. “The gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson) called me, I had a year left. I’d been there since I was a kid, but I know I'm not as good.

“My knees were playing off a little bit and we bought Rafael and Fabio, the twins, the season before. The gaffer said ‘listen, a few clubs have come in for you. You can stay, I know you have a year left, but you won't play as much. So it's completely up to you.’

“I had a think but I still wanted to play. I wanted to play but I knew it wasn't up to the standard at United. When you are fit, it's no problem. You’re getting up to your man quickly. I knew over the last couple of years, I just couldn't do it.

“My game had changed a little bit. To be fair, with the injuries I had, I didn't do too bad in the sense that normal people wouldn't play as long with the two ACLs I had, but managed to get through it.

“Steve Bruce called me up and I remember speaking to Sheasy (John O’Shea) about it,” Brown added. “He goes ‘yeah, I might go as well.’ Because I knew Steve Bruce anyway, it just made it easier and Sunderland fans are crazy. I absolutely loved it.”

