Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City on Saturday - and were left with a big problem ahead of Birmingham City's visit

Ahead of Sunderland's trip to Swansea City Tony Mowbray was asked whether he was concerned about his two first-choice central defenders both being one booking away from a suspension.

Mowbray said that he was, but that it was part of the game and manageable so long as they didn't both get a booking in the same game.

Which, of course, they duly did and the head coach was frustrated with both after the 0-0 draw for their game management (or lack thereof).

It leaves the head coach with some difficult decisions to make for Birmingham City's visit this weekend, with any option he takes leading to some major upheaval.

So what options will he most likely avoid, and what will he actually do? We run through the options from most unlikely to most likely...

What he most likely won't do...

BRING AJI ALESE BACK AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

The ideal scenario for Tony Mowbray would be to bring in Aji Alese. Though he has played almost all of his football for Sunderland at left back, and probably will continue there into the future, he has played plenty in central defence during his time in West Ham United's academy.

Quick, good in the air and capable in possession, he'd be a natural replacement for Ballard and O'Nien. The reality, though, is that the youngster just isn't going to be ready to be thrown in to a Championship fixture. Though Alese had returned to full training last month, he suffered a minor setback and as of yet isn't quite back with the senior group day in, day out.

The plan has been that he will return to full training during the international break and then after some U21 game time will be ready to compete for a place in the squad. Sunderland are unlikely to alter course despite their defensive issues for this weekend for two key reasons.

One is that even though Alese is very close to being fit, he has not featured in any competitive football since the second leg of the play off semi final against Luton Town, and so it would be a major risk to expose him to a fixture of this intensity so soon.

Secondly is that it was in this game that Alese was previously rushed back from injury, with Mowbray desperate to get some height and physicality in his squad. Alese suffered a recurrence of his thigh injury as a result, and is only now beginning to close in on a comeback.

After so long on the sidelines (Alese has not completed 90 minutes since February), Sunderland have to take the cautious approach however bad their need is for established defenders this weekend.

What he might do but probably won't...

TRY AN ENTIRELY NEW DEFENSIVE PARTNERSHIP

Perhaps the most obvious solution for Mowbray would be simply to turn to the next two central defenders in his senior squad.

There are a few reasons why this might not be anywhere near as likely as first seems, though. Mowbray has talked at length about the need for Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis to keep working hard and to keep getting U21 football under their belts, knowing at some stage that Ballard or O'Nien would be unavailable due to injury or suspension.

What he would not have expected was to lose both at the same time. He would have hoped to be able to bring in one of the pair, and hope that their undoubted ability and the experience of those around them in the defensive unit to help them through.

Both have been recruited because of their talent, but with the understanding that they would need time to adjust to their new surroundings. Can Mowbray really afford to give two young central defenders their full debuts together in the heat of a Championship fixture?

Of the pair, it seems likely that Mowbray will go with Jenson Seelt first and foremost. Seelt was named on the bench ahead of Triantis at the weekend, with the latter playing in an U21 fixture against Southampton on Friday. It was also Seelt that Mowbray turned to after Niall Huggins' injury against Middlesbrough, though he did play on the right of defence on that occasion.

Sunderland made a decent investment in Seelt this summer and this will no doubt be seen as the moment to give him his chance.

What he most definitely will do...

BRING BACK DENNIS CIRKIN

Though not a central defender, Mowbray's most likely solution to his issue this weekend is to bring Dennis Cirkin back into the fold.

Cirkin has now had three appearances from the bench since recovering from a hamstring injury, and so should have no issues featuring from the start this weekend. He probably would have been back in the XI before now were it not for the impressive form of Huggins.

Though not a natural he could easily play in central defence, or alternatively he could come back into the side at left back. That would add some balance to the side, moving Huggins over to the right and Trai Hume into the heart of the defence - presumably alongside Seelt.

While not ideal, both Hume and Cirkin are clearly good enough defensively to shift infield for one game only.

And what he might well also do...

MOVE TO A BACK THREE

The other option, and one you most definitely wouldn't rule out, is to move both Hume and Cirkin into central defence.

Both are very comfortable operating on either side of a back three having done so on numerous occasions, and Cirkin has arguably played some of his best football for the club in that role. It would lead to some changes elsewhere in the balance of the side, but Jack Clarke has played wing back a fair amount now and never let Sunderland down. Niall Huggins could play at wing back on the other flank to add some defensive balance, allowing Mowbray to field his usual array of technical midfielders further forward.

Major defensive absences are nothing new to this group and if you think back to wins such as those at West Brom last season, it was often a scenario in which we saw the best of Mowbray's management.