Tony Mowbray reveals his other key Sunderland frustration after Swansea City draw

Tony Mowbray has been left with a major selection headache following the 0-0 draw with Swansea City

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated after what he felt were two unnecessary bookings left him without his two first-choice central defenders against Birmingham City next weekend.

Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien have played every single Championship game together so far this season but Mowbray will be forced into two changes at the Stadium of Light.

Both came into the game on four yellow cards and both were penalised in the second half for fouls on Jamal Lowe, with O'Nien booked at the start of eight minutes of stoppage time.

Jenson Seelt looks likely to be named in the starting XI next weekend for the first time after being preferred to Nectar Triantis on the bench here.

Mowbray admitted his young strikers had shown their inexperience during the frustrating 0-0 draw with Swansea City, and said it was a similar story at the other end of the pitch in this case.

"It's alright, that's [suspension] part of the game," Mowbray said.

"My frustration there is that again, it's about managing the game. I've talked about the top end of the pitch, managing the game. "You've got to find space, double movements for the defenders so that you can work some space and then when the ball arrives, you score. At the back, I don't think there was a threat. So why are we making last-ditch tackles that end up with us getting bookings?

"We've got to manage the game better, it's a bit frustrating that both of them have got themselves into situations where they've got to take bookings. We'll have to face Birmingham City without our two central defenders and so it's going to be an opportunity for someone to come and show that they can do the job."

Mowbray also confirmed that goalkeeper Nathan Bishop was not involved in the game due to personal reasons.