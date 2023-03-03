The Black Cats’ trip to league leaders Burnley has been brought forward to be played on Friday March 31, with the game at Turf Moor set to kick off at 8pm.

Sunderland’s home match against Hull on Friday, April 7 has also been moved but will still take place on the same day at the later time of 5:30pm.

The latest EFL TV selections run until Monday, April 10, meaning Sunderland’s long trip to Cardiff City on Easter Monday will remain a 3pm kick-off.

Burnley's Turf Moor Stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sunderland have just 12 league games remaining this season, while their away game at Norwich later this month has also been moved to be played on Sunday, March 12 (12pm kick-off).

