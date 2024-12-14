Two key Régis Le Bris calls confirmed as Sunderland name team to face Swansea City
Régis Le Bris has made two changes to his Sunderland XI to face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.
As expected, Patrick Roberts had made an immediate return to the line up after his stoppage-time equaliser against Bristol City in midweek, replacing Tommy Watson who has been ruled out for around two months with a knee and ankle injury. That means that Eliezer Mayenda is expected to switch flanks and play off the left wing, with Le Bris keeping faith with Wilson Isidor through the middle.
Le Bris's other key call is bringing Dennis Cirkin back into the starting XI for the first time since he returned from wrist surgery. His return means Aji Alese drops to the bench. Luke O'Nien is back in the squad after illness, but Le Bris has opted not to risk rushing him straight back into the XI.
Starting XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, Ballard, Cirkin; Neil, Bellingham, Rigg; Roberts, Mayenda, Isidor
Subs: Jones, Moore, O’Nien, Rusyn, Aouchiche, Aleksic, Hjelde, Connolly, Alese
