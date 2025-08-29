Sunderland take another look at former Southampton defender Josh Lett as Trey Ogunsuyi closes in on Falkirk loan

Sunderland are taking another look at former Southampton full-back Josh Lett today as Graeme Murty’s under-21s face West Ham United in the Premier League 2.

The 20-year-old defender, who can operate at left-back, left midfield, central midfield and even as a winger, featured off the bench against Southampton last week and will be assessed closely again during today’s clash at Eppleton after being named in the starting XI.

Lett came through Southampton’s academy after joining the club in 2017, signing his first professional contract at St Mary’s in the summer of 2023 after impressing for the Saints’ under-18s and B team. He made 54 appearances across all youth competitions, scoring three goals, and featured regularly in the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, and the Premier League Cup before leaving the club earlier this year.

With Sunderland keen to bolster defensive depth across the pathway, a strong showing during his trial period could see Lett earn a deal on Wearside. Sunderland fielded a young side at Eppleton with no place for Ian Poveda amid continued transfer speculation.

Ogunsuyi closing in on Falkirk loan

Sunderland striker Trey Ogunsuyi is expected to join Falkirk on loan tomorrow as the Black Cats continue to shape their squad ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The wonderkid striker, who has six goal contributions to his name already this season, was not named in Murty’s team for this evening’s clash against West Ham and is due to train with his new side before potentially making his debut against Aberdeen on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Ogunsuyi, along with Harrison Jones, is among several young players being considered for temporary moves, while Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi could also leave on loan before the window closes.

“[Ogunsuyi] is a good young player,” Le Bris said. “He has trained with us often, including in Portugal. Now, the pathway for a player like that is probably a bit different compared to being in the Championship.

“The competition in this position will be really important. So, for him, you have two options: he can stay in Sunderland, train with the first team, which is positive, or we can find a solution for him to get game time at a better level. We will decide what to choose in the next three days.”

With several youngsters potentially heading out on loan and Lett still under assessment, Sunderland continue to weigh up development pathways while monitoring potential additions before the deadline.

