Sunderland face Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday with the Black Cats in need of a result under Mike Dodda after the sacking of Michael Beale.

That's after the Black Cats lost their last two fixtures on the road against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, with Sunderland in danger of slipping out of the play-off picture.

Despite this, however, there is still plenty of Sunderland-related news flying around ahead of Saturday's game. Here, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed:

Harry Gardiner's loan deal extended

Harry Gardiner has seen his loan deal at Blyth Spartans extended, it has been confirmed.

Gardiner initially joined the Spartans on a one-month loan deal after netting eight times for the under-21s in all competitions and will return to the Black Cats during the summer before a decision on his future is made.

The Black Cats youngster enjoyed a fine start to an initial month-long spell with National League North club Blyth Spartans as he scored a goal in each half in their 3-1 win at Bishop’s Stortford on his debut.

Matty Young departs on loan

Highly-rated Sunderland youngster Matty Young has been handed an opportunity to gain senior experience after joining National League North club Darlington on a short-term loan deal.

The England Under-19 international completed the formalities of the move to Blackwell Meadows on Friday and made his Quakers debut against a South Shields side under the interim charge of former Sunderland academy boss Elliott Dickman. Darlington won 4-0.

The move sees Young follow a similar path to former Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel after the international duo spent time on loan with Darlington in the formative years of their careers before going on to thrive at the highest level of the game. Young was part of Sunderland's pre-season squad for the tour of the United States last year.

Yann M'Vila joins West Brom

Former Sunderland loanee Yann M'Vila has signed a short-term deal with West Brom after reports linking him with Wearside return last January.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos at the end of last season, while he was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

M'Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015-16 season and became a popular figure on Wearside. At the end of last year, the midfielder spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly.

Zak Johnson also departs on loan

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has joined Dundalk in Ireland on loan after returning from Hartlepool United earlier this season.

The 19-year-old initially joined Pools on a one-month loan agreement in September, before the deal was extended until January. Johnson made 12 appearances during his spell at the Suit Direct Stadium, after being part of Sunderland's first-team squad for their pre-season US tour. He also started Sunderland's EFL Cup game against Crewe in August.

