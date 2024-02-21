Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Jordan has taken aim at Sunderland fans, owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus and former head coach Michael Beale.

The former Rangers boss was sacked on Monday afternoon after a disastrous 12-game stint at the Stadium of Light. And TalkSPORT's Jordan, who was never sold on Beale, has taken aim at the one-time Steven Gerrard assistant but also at Black Cats supporters and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

"He (Michael Beale) goes to Sunderland and, for whatever reason, the 12-year-old owner decides to employ him and then subsequently decides to take him out after five games," Jordan said on TalkSPORT. "It was a surprising decision. It wasn't a natural fit. I don't know why they took Tony Mowbray out in the first place.

"I don't know what that was about because ultimately he was doing a decent job. I think that was to do with the fact he spoke out of turn and perhaps talked about the transfer market when the owner was at school."

Jordan added: "Look, I am of the same mindset (as Sunderland fans) about Mick Beale. Clearly, he can operate at a certain level and clearly, he can coach because he wouldn't have been in the positions that he has. I don't know what he said at the interview stage."