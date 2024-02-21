Simon Jordan takes aim at 'deluded' Sunderland fans, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Beale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Simon Jordan has taken aim at Sunderland fans, owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus and former head coach Michael Beale.
The former Rangers boss was sacked on Monday afternoon after a disastrous 12-game stint at the Stadium of Light. And TalkSPORT's Jordan, who was never sold on Beale, has taken aim at the one-time Steven Gerrard assistant but also at Black Cats supporters and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
"He (Michael Beale) goes to Sunderland and, for whatever reason, the 12-year-old owner decides to employ him and then subsequently decides to take him out after five games," Jordan said on TalkSPORT. "It was a surprising decision. It wasn't a natural fit. I don't know why they took Tony Mowbray out in the first place.
"I don't know what that was about because ultimately he was doing a decent job. I think that was to do with the fact he spoke out of turn and perhaps talked about the transfer market when the owner was at school."
Jordan added: "Look, I am of the same mindset (as Sunderland fans) about Mick Beale. Clearly, he can operate at a certain level and clearly, he can coach because he wouldn't have been in the positions that he has. I don't know what he said at the interview stage."
Jordan Continued: "The fact of the matter is that if he had won seven of his 12 games then we possibly wouldn't be having this discussion and that was then compounded by the fact, for whatever reason, that Sunderland fan who are entitled having watched their team in League One for the last few years have obviously got delusions of grandeur about where they think they should be."