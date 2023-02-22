The young defender joined the Black Cats in August 2022 for an undisclosed fee but has now signed for Morpeth Town on an initial one-month loan deal having appeared for Sunderland’s under-19s and under-21s this season.

Pye previously featured at academy level for Morecambe and Wigan Athletic before moving to Sunderland. The 19-year-old signed his professional deal with Morecambe and made his first team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Morpeth have stated that Pye will go straight into their squad ahead of tonight’s game at home to Liversedge in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Stadium of Light by Chris Fryatt.