The victory for Argyle – who play in League One – means just a third trip to Wembley in the club's 137-year history and will be the club’s first in a cup competition. The promotion hopefuls were aided in their quest to reach the final by Sunderland loanee Jay Matete.

The midfielder joined Plymouth on loan from Sunderland during the January transfer window after the former Fleetwood man had found opportunities hard to come by under Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making the switch, the 22-year-old has impressed Pilgrims fans during his nine appearances in all competitions, one of which came off the substitutes bench against Cheltenham Town.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Liam Delap of Stoke City moves away from Jay Matete of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)