Sunderland loanee helps EFL club reach Wembley for only third time in 137-year history
Plymouth Argyle have reached the final of Papa John's Trophy after defeating Cheltenham Town on penalties.
The victory for Argyle – who play in League One – means just a third trip to Wembley in the club's 137-year history and will be the club’s first in a cup competition. The promotion hopefuls were aided in their quest to reach the final by Sunderland loanee Jay Matete.
The midfielder joined Plymouth on loan from Sunderland during the January transfer window after the former Fleetwood man had found opportunities hard to come by under Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray.
Since making the switch, the 22-year-old has impressed Pilgrims fans during his nine appearances in all competitions, one of which came off the substitutes bench against Cheltenham Town.
Matete is due to return to Sunderland after the season has ended, meaning the Englishman has a good chance of playing some part in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.