Sunderland have reportedly joined to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

That's according to Alan Nixon who has stated that Sunderland are keen on the attacker who spent last season out on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One to great success.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Addicks last summer and netted 15 league goals for the club in 43 appearances before returning to Palace at the end of the 2022-23 season

Rak-Sakyi played for Chelsea's youth team as a youngster before moving to Palace and has been capped five times by England's under-20 side.