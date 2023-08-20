News you can trust since 1873
Transfer news: Sunderland linked with 15-goal ex-Chelsea attacker from Premier League club

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for a Premier League attacker.

By James Copley
Published 20th Aug 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have reportedly joined to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

That's according to Alan Nixon who has stated that Sunderland are keen on the attacker who spent last season out on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One to great success.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Addicks last summer and netted 15 league goals for the club in 43 appearances before returning to Palace at the end of the 2022-23 season

Rak-Sakyi played for Chelsea's youth team as a youngster before moving to Palace and has been capped five times by England's under-20 side.

Rak-Sakyi has played twice in the Premier League for Crystal Palace but is unlikely to break into Roy Hodgson's first-team squad on a regular basis as things stand.

The forward could prove to be Jewison Bennette's replacement with the Costa Rica international linked with a loan move on Sunday morning.

