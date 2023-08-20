Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette could leave on loan during the transfer window, according to reports.

The Costa Rica international reportedly wants to play more games with attackers Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts firmly Tony Mowbray's first choice on either flank

Costa Rican football journalist Kevin Jimenez, the man who broke the attacker’s move to the club last summer, has stated that Sunderland will make a decision on the 19-year-old in the next "few hours/days".

Bennette was an unused substitute as Sunderland recorded their first win of the season against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

Jobe Bellingham netted a brace for the Black Cats after Rotherham took an early lead on the 20-minute mark. After the game, head coach Tony Mowbray stated are on the brink of a breakthrough in their striker search.

"I sat with you on Thursday and said I thought we'd have one in on Friday," Mowbray said. "Now that didn't happen, but I'm sitting here now and I'll say it again: I think we'll have one in tomorrow.

"I think by the next time we meet, we'll have been working with a striker for a few days. And I'm hoping that we'll having to decide whether we want to persevere with what's helped us win a football match today or whether we need a different threat that this young man will bring.

"Fingers crossed everything is moving forward and we're getting stronger with our options."

Sunderland are understood to be pursuing Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who was not part of his side's squad on Saturday. The youngster impressed at Exeter City last season and Mowbray said he is one of a few options.

"I think we've got two or three names that we're juggling," he said. "I shouldn't talk about Jay because nothing is done yet, but he's one of those we've had conversations about. There are two or three others. We'll see what falls for us."