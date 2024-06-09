Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with the £4million midfielder ahead of the transfer window

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Burnley midfielder Scott Twine.

The transfer window is set to re-open this month ahead of the 2024-25 season with the Black Cats needing reinforcements to bolster their squad as they bid to improve on last campaign’s 16th-place finish.

Twine, 24, came up through the ranks at Swindon Town as a youngster after a previous stint with Southampton. The midfielder broke into the EFL club’s team early and made 59 appearances in all competitions as Swindon bounced between League One and League Two.

A move to MK Dons followed for Twine, where he scored 20 times in 50 appearances for the club before being signed by Burnley. However, the attacking midfielder has only made 18 appearances for The Clarets since joining in 2022 and spent last season on loan in the Championship with Hull City and Bristol City.

The Sun have stated that Twine, who joined Burnley from MK Dons for a fee believed to be around £4million, will leave Turf Moor this summer as the club look to bounce back in the Championship after last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Their report also adds that League One club Birmingham City are “keen” on Twine and have already “made an inquiry”. However, they also say that Sunderland and former loan club Bristol City “may join in the auction”.

