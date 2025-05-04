Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton are said to be interested in the Sunderland player ahead of the summer window...

Southampton are monitoring Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement should Aaron Ramsdale depart this summer, according to reports.

The Saints are believed to have identified Patterson as a strong candidate due to his consistent performances in the Championship. A move could materialise if Sunderland fail to secure promotion through the play-offs. That’s according to Alan Nixon.

Ramsdale is expected to leave Arsenal in the coming window, with Southampton preparing for both a loan or permanent exit scenario. Patterson, meanwhile, has been attracting interest from Premier League sides previously, including Tottenham, who viewed him as a potential back-up, and Burnley. However, the 24-year-old's form dipped during the second half of the season.

A product of Sunderland’s academy, Patterson remains a key figure at the Stadium of Light and could boost his profile further during the upcoming play-off semi-finals against Coventry City. Southampton are also reportedly keeping tabs on Angers' Ivory Coast international Yahia Fofana, who could be available for around £10million.

What are fans saying about the Patterson to Southampton links?

One Sunderland fan said on social media: “I wouldn’t be sorry to see him go. Good shot stopper, but that’s a bare minimum for a pro keeper in this day and age. He’s pretty much awful at just about everything else, unfortunately. Can’t kick, can’t catch, can’t command his area and slows play down ridiculously. GK is an area we need to bring in that bit of quality in the summer.”

William Maine added: “Why would he go to Southampton to play more championship football?” Chris Whittaker commented: “I’d happily let him go. Decent keeper as a shot stopper. Distribution is horrific and constantly slows down the chance of counter-attacks.”

Paul Rodenby posted: “Sensible offer, then let him go. There will be a few more to go, either if we get promoted or not.” Jolie Johnston added: “He made no attempt to try and stop that goal yesterday. Wasn’t his fault that QPR were let in, our defence was shocking (to be fair, all areas were shocking yesterday), but he just stood and did nothing.”

Régis Le Bris issues message to Sunderland fans

Régis Le Bris has backed his Sunderland side to bounce back in the Championship play-off semi-finals despite ending the regular season with a fifth straight defeat.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light in a lacklustre display where they again struggled to create meaningful chances or test the opposition goalkeeper. Despite the poor run, Le Bris remains confident his team will be prepared for their upcoming clash with Coventry City, who secured fifth place with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Ricoh Arena.

Asked what he would say to fans feeling pessimistic about Sunderland's play-off hopes, Le Bris responded: "I understand, but we have to remember where we were one season before. This team has shown so many qualities this season, it doesn't disappear like that [clicks fingers]. It has been a really strange period because we secured this place so early, and it was clear that this squad, the youngest in the league with a small core, deserved to recover.

“We disturbed the flow of the squad—its rhythm and its references—so that they could recover and so that we could test some new foundations. But in the end, we know our foundations as a team. We know what works and what is positive for us, we know in our heads maybe what options could be good for us in the games. We are clear on our foundations, and I think at that level, we are always on the edge; it's not unusual. The players are ready to react."