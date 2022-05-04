Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham won automatic promotion to the Championship on the final day of the League One campaign.

Grigg is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer and has spent this season out on loan at Rotherham, where he impressed manager Warne before picking up an injury.

He is not expected to be offered a new deal by Sunderland and his time on Wearside has not gone to plan since a big-money move from Wigan Athletic.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Warne said: “I liked all my loan signings. I loved Griggy, Jordi and ‘REG’. He got (briefly) injured and we only got Jordi match-fit right at the end and Griggy was flying until he got injured.

“I would like to keep all three if I possibly could or consider it. In fairness to Jordi, he is an Arsenal player and it is about what they want to do, not what I want to.

“Especially with REG, he is a very ‘Rotherhamesque’ player. But respectfully, Huddersfield might have him in their plans next year. They wanted him to play games and he has played no end and has done really well.

“Although Huddersfield might go up and might not think he is suitable for them in the Premier League; I don’t know.