Former Sunderland striker joins Halifax after scoring 16 goals in 63 games for Spennymoor Town

FC Halifax Town have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland Burnley striker Will Harris following his departure from National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.

The 24-year-old forward brings EFL and National League experience to The Shay after a career that began in the youth ranks at Hebburn Town before a move to Burnley, where he signed his first professional contract. During his time at Turf Moor, Harris gained valuable first-team exposure with loan spells at Nelson, Colne and Warrington Town, recording an impressive nine goals in 12 appearances during his stint at Colne.

In 2020, Harris made the switch to Sunderland, joining the Black Cats’ development squad. He made his senior debut in October 2021 in an EFL Trophy victory over Lincoln City and featured again days later in a League One win against Gillingham. A loan move to League Two side Barrow followed in January 2022, with Harris making nine appearances during the second half of the campaign.

Harris was released by Sunderland at the end of the 2021–22 season and signed for newly-promoted National League side Gateshead. After one season in the North East, he joined Spennymoor Town, where he enjoyed a productive spell, scoring nine goals in his first campaign and 16 overall in 63 appearances.

Last season, Harris spent a short time on loan at Scunthorpe United, featuring four times as part of a loan-swap agreement in November. FC Halifax Town will now look to integrate the South Shields-born striker into their pre-season programme as Chris Millington’s side prepare for the new National League campaign.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.