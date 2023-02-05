Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund flop makes Turkey switch
Former Sunderland and Manchester United Adnan Januzaj has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan.
Januzaj made the move to Sevilla last summer after leaving their Spanish rivals Real Sociedad following the expiration of his contract The attacker arrived at Sociedad back in 2017 and played 167 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.
The former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund man won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad and participated in three Europa League campaigns but only made six league appearances for La Liga strugglers Sevilla during the season.
The 27-year-old appeared 28 times for Sunderland during the ill-fated 2016-17 campaign under David Moyes, in which the club was relegated to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the Premier League.
The Belgian international has now joined Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season. Januzaj was able to make the move after the Spanish transfer window had closed as Turkish teams are still allowed to conclude deals.