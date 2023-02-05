Januzaj made the move to Sevilla last summer after leaving their Spanish rivals Real Sociedad following the expiration of his contract The attacker arrived at Sociedad back in 2017 and played 167 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.

The former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund man won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad and participated in three Europa League campaigns but only made six league appearances for La Liga strugglers Sevilla during the season.

The 27-year-old appeared 28 times for Sunderland during the ill-fated 2016-17 campaign under David Moyes, in which the club was relegated to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the Premier League.

Belgian forward Adnan Januzaj talks to media during his official presentation as FC Sevilla football club's new player at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on September 7, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)