Former Sunderland favourite Danny Batth completes move to Derby County after turning down Blackburn deal

Danny Batth has completed a move to Derby County ahead of the 2025-26 Championship season, opting for a fresh challenge despite being offered a new deal at Blackburn Rovers.

The experienced centre-back made 41 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn last term – including 37 in the league, scoring twice – and played a key role in steadying the Ewood Park defence under Valérien Ismaël. Batth was an ever-present figure throughout their play-off push and was offered fresh terms earlier this summer, but has now reunited with John Eustace at Pride Park.

The move sees Batth continue his career at Championship level, adding leadership and proven quality to a Derby squad aiming to re-establish themselves in the second tier. Batth remains a hugely respected figure on Wearside. After signing for Sunderland in January 2022, he went on to make 49 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring twice and helping Alex Neil’s side secure promotion from League One via the play-offs.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, he was named both the Fans' and Players' Player of the Season, underlining his influence both on and off the pitch. He left Sunderland in the summer of 2023 to join Norwich City, though opportunities were limited at Carrow Road, and he made just 16 appearances before securing a switch to Blackburn last summer.

Batth received a warm reception from Sunderland supporters during the Boxing Day clash at Ewood Park last season. The defender was applauded by the 7,500 travelling fans both before kick-off and after the final whistle, taking time post-match to acknowledge both the away end and home support. Notably, there were no boos from the visiting fans – a reflection of the esteem in which he is still held on Wearside.

Batth’s move to Derby reunites him with Eustace and offers him the chance to remain a key figure in the Championship. Sunderland, meanwhile, continue to reshape their defensive unit under Régis Le Bris, with further signings expected in the coming weeks.

Batth on Derby move: “I just wanted to be part of that”

Speaking after joining Derby County, Batth said he was excited by the project and eager to get to work. “When I got the call, I was excited [by the opportunity] and I'm glad to be here now and ready to get down to work,” he said. “I just think it was a great opportunity for me to come and help the team and the club.

“I've played against Derby over the years. I know what an occasion it is when you play at the stadium and the support the club gets. I just wanted to be part of that. It's a real project, and I think the foundations were set last year. The club is now looking to move forward, so I want to be a big part of that.”