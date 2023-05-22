Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Wolves in the Premier League.

The stopper, who rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light, played every game of Sunderland's 46-game regular season and the two play-off ties against Luton Town.

Patterson was loaned to National League Notts County last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

After his return to Sunderland, Patterson played a vital role in the club's promotion from League One and started at Wembley as the Wearsiders defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley.