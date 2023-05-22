News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Transfer gossip: Wolves and Leicester City 'linked' with £10m-rated Sunderland man

The latest transfer gossip, news and rumours regarding Sunderland as we approach the summer window.

By James Copley
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Wolves in the Premier League.

The stopper, who rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light, played every game of Sunderland's 46-game regular season and the two play-off ties against Luton Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patterson was loaned to National League Notts County last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

After his return to Sunderland, Patterson played a vital role in the club's promotion from League One and started at Wembley as the Wearsiders defeated Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley.

Most Popular

Transfer Insider Alan Nixon, who writes for The Sun newspaper and on his own Patreon account, has now claimed that Wolves are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

Patterson has also been linked with a £10million move to Leicester City in recent months with talk of a swap deal also doing the rounds.

Related topics:SunderlandWolvesLeicester CityAlex Neil