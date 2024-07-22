Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland-linked striker is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and League One

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United and Hull City are also interested in Sunderland-linked striker Jay Stansfield.

The Fulham man spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and impressed during challenging circumstances as The Blues were relegated from the Championship to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their relegation, Birmingham City are thought to be keen on Stansfield’s return to St Andrews and have held discussions with Fulham regarding a potential return. However, the Premier League club are said to rate the striker at over £5million.

Alfonso Leocadio, a football journalist with just under 40,000 followers on X, has also stated that Leeds United are “long-term admirers” whilst Hull City also holds an interest in the player. Stansfield was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland last season before joining Birmingham City on loan.

Stansfield - an England youth international - would go on to net 13 goals in all competitions despite The Blues’ relegation to League One.