The 19-year-old joined the Black Cats from Linfield FC in January and has made two League One appearances since the move.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has named a 25-man squad for this month’s friendly matches against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Speaking about his call up, Hume, who has played for his country’s under-21 side, said: “Making my international debut would be a dream. I think my family would be more proud of me doing that than anything else.

Trai Hume playing for Sunderland.

“I am realistic and try to set goals that are not too far away, like for six months and a year to see what I can do in that time, and then if stuff comes it comes.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting this soon.

“I thought if I did come here and get a run of games I might have got it, but I’ve only played a couple so I wasn’t really expecting it.

“Obviously I thought I got on quite well when I did play for the under-21s but I didn’t think it was this close.

“Ringing my dad and my mum, they were actually more excited than me because I’m quite a chilled person and don’t get excited over too many things. They were over the moon.”

When recalling his phone call from Baraclough, Hume added: “I woke up on Sunday morning and we were coming into the training ground to train after the game on Saturday.

“I saw a number come up on my phone and I was kind of thinking who is that?

“I answered and obviously Ian said it was him. I was kind of like what’s he ringing me for?

“He gave me the news and I didn’t know what to say. I probably said thank you about five or six times.”

