Nordi Mukiele completed a move to Sunderland earlier this month

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has suggested that he is “100%” convinced that the arrival of fellow full-back Nordi Mukiele at the Stadium of Light will help him to continue in his own personal development.

The Frenchman signed for the Black Cats from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, and is capable of playing as both a right-back and in a more central berth. At the time of writing, he is yet to make his debut in red and white, but did travel with Regis Le Bris’ first team squad for their trip to Burnley over the weekend.

Prior to joining Sunderland, Mukiele amassed an impressive CV on the continent. Alongside his stint at PSG, he also spent last season on loan at German giants Bayer Leverkusen, and has more than 300 career appearances to his name, including 115 in the Bundesliga, 85 in Ligue 1, and 35 in the Champions League.

And while the pair may find themselves vying for the same spot in Le Bris’ starting XI over the course of the coming campaign, Hume has expressed his belief that Mukiele’s influence in the North East can be a positive thing for his own game.

What has Trai Hume said about Sunderland’s transfer business amid Nordi Mukiele signing?

Speaking after the final whistle at Turf Moor, when asked whether playing with Mukiele could be a positive development for his own personal growth, Hume replied: “Yes, 100%. I think all the players we've brought in, whether it's the experienced ones, the older heads or even the younger lads, I think we've brought in real quality. We've just got to gel together and keep going and keep playing games. We'll get used to each other and hopefully that'll just keep getting better and better.”

The Northern Ireland international was also asked about any differences he may have noticed since making the step up to the Premier League, to which he responded: “It's definitely quicker. Obviously people are a lot better at the ball, they move it a lot faster but like I said, it's the details. If you don't score your goal, you'll get punished for it.

“We've missed our couple of chances in the first half [against Burnley] and we struggled to create in the second half and they get two chances and they score two goals. That's the Premier League for you. If you don't score your goals and they get a chance and they take it, you get punished so that's the difference really.”

Hume also went on highlight the importance of a vocal support at the Stadium of Light ahead of a double-header of home fixtures against Huddersfield Town and Brentford over the coming days. He said: “I don't think it's ever in doubt really. If you come to our stadium, we want it to be hostile. We want it to be hard to play against. I have no doubt the fans will be there and their numbers will make the noise. It's just up to us as players to give them something to cheer on really.”

