Trai Hume admits Sunderland ‘weren’t good enough’ after 3-0 pre-season defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle

Sunderland defender Trai Hume says the Black Cats fell well short of their usual standards in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts – and has urged his teammates to quickly put things right ahead of their next pre-season test against Hull City.

Sunderland were comfortably second-best at Tynecastle, shipping three goals in a disjointed and error-strewn display. Hearts, who are four competitive games into their 2025-26 campaign and kick off their Scottish Premiership season next weekend, looked sharper and more cohesive throughout. For Hume, though, that offered no excuse.

“It wasn't good enough, really,” the 23-year-old said post-match. “It's obviously important – it's pre-season – results aren't the most important thing, we need to get minutes in the legs and obviously get our fitness up. But for us as a team, we keep our high standards as we always do, and we know that wasn't good enough today.”

The Northern Ireland international played the majority of the game before coming off in the second half as head coach Régis Le Bris made 10 changes to his team with the Black Cats losing. The likes of Harrison Jones and Jenson Jones were given a chance to shine once more.

“We made mistakes in that game today, and we've been punished. We did things that we probably hadn't planned or worked on, so we've kind of done some stuff off the cuff – which we shouldn't be doing,” Hume admitted. “We should be organised and disciplined the way we usually are. So we made that mistake today and hopefully we'll look over it and analyse it and hopefully we won't do it again.”

While pre-season is, by nature, a time for rustiness and experimentation, Hume was clear that the Black Cats cannot afford to let poor habits linger. Le Bris' side face just four more warm-up matches – against Hull City, Real Betis, Augsburg and Rayo Vallecano – before the Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on August 16.

“It will take time for players to get used to playing,” Hume said. “It has been some time off, so we'll need to get used to playing with each other and getting minutes in the legs. But it's one of those things where we don't want it to take too long because obviously the season is coming up and it's soon – so we need to start putting the wrongs right.”

The Black Cats travel to the MKM Stadium to face familiar opposition on Tuesday night. Hume expects a strong test from a Hull side who have challenged them closely in recent seasons – but insists the focus must be on rediscovering Sunderland’s identity.

“It'll be another good test. Obviously, we know a lot about Hull playing them in the last three seasons, so we know what to expect,” he added. “It will be a tough game, but hopefully we can do a lot better than what we've done today. Hopefully, like I said, we'll put the wrongs right and play the way we usually do.”