Loading...

Trai Hume discusses last season's challenge at Sunderland after scoring in Dundee United win

Trai Hume admits it was a challenge joining Sunderland in January but hopes a full pre-season can strengthen his claim for more first-team action.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 18th July 2022, 6:00 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The 20-year-old defender made just three senior appearances for Sunderland during the last campaign, after arriving on Wearside from Northern Irish club Linfield FC, but has started two of the Black Cats’ three pre-season matches so far this summer.

Hume headed Sunderland ahead as Alex Neil’s side beat Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice Park and played the full match at right-back.

"Coming in January was hard to settle in and get into the team, because the team is having a run of games and stuff like that,” said Hume after the match. “Hopefully I can get a strong pre-season under my belt and play as many games as I can."

Sunderland defender Trai Hume after scoring against Dundee United.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

"Obviously it's tough getting your first 90 minutes, it's the first 90 minutes for most lads this pre-season so the most important thing is getting 90 minutes. Even some boys getting 60 minutes, it just depends on your fitness. And obviously winning was good!"

“It was good to get the goal but the most important thing is getting 90 minutes and just getting fitness up."

Sunderland now have three more friendly matches ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, July 31.

The Black Cats will head to Bradford on Tuesday, ahead of matches against Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool.

Neil is expected to rotate his side for the Bradford fixture at Valley Parade.

SunderlandAlex NeilDundee UnitedCoventryStadium of Light