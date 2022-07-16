After a goalless first half, Trai Hume opened the scoring with a header for the Black Cats seven minutes after the interval.
United captain Charlie Mulgrew then scored a spectacular own goal to double Sunderland’s lead ten minutes later.
Neil named a strong starting XI against the SPL side and only made two changes in the second half.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Tannadice Park:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
A few neary moments with his feet but was called into action a couple of times in the second half to preserve his clean sheet. 6
Photo: JPI Media
2. Trai Hume - 7
Took his opportunities to get forward from right-back and scored the opener with a header. Stood his ground defensively. 7
Photo: JPI Media
3. Daniel Ballard - 8
Positioned himself well and won the majority of his headers. A confident display. 8
Photo: Ian Horrocks
4. Bailey Wright - 7
Played just over an hour in his first appearance of pre-season. Looked fairly comfortable in the right centre-back role. 7
Photo: Frank Reid