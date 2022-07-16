Loading...
Alex Pritchard.

Sunderland player ratings: Who impressed for Alex Neil's side in Dundee United win after Trai Hume goal

Sunderland recorded a 2-0 win over Dundee United in a pre-season friendly – but who impressed for Alex Neil’s side at Tannadice Park?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 6:36 pm

After a goalless first half, Trai Hume opened the scoring with a header for the Black Cats seven minutes after the interval.

United captain Charlie Mulgrew then scored a spectacular own goal to double Sunderland’s lead ten minutes later.

Neil named a strong starting XI against the SPL side and only made two changes in the second half.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Tannadice Park:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

A few neary moments with his feet but was called into action a couple of times in the second half to preserve his clean sheet. 6

Photo: JPI Media

2. Trai Hume - 7

Took his opportunities to get forward from right-back and scored the opener with a header. Stood his ground defensively. 7

Photo: JPI Media

3. Daniel Ballard - 8

Positioned himself well and won the majority of his headers. A confident display. 8

Photo: Ian Horrocks

4. Bailey Wright - 7

Played just over an hour in his first appearance of pre-season. Looked fairly comfortable in the right centre-back role. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

