Spurs pundit casts doubt on Dennis Cirkin return with Sunderland hopeful of new deal in top-flight

A Tottenham Hotspur expert has poured cold water on the idea of Dennis Cirkin returning to North London this summer, backing the left-back to remain at Sunderland despite uncertainty over his long-term future.

Cirkin, 23, has just one year left on his current deal at the Stadium of Light and is yet to sign an extension, prompting speculation over his next move following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, John Wenham – owner of respected Spurs outlet Lilywhite Rose – believes a move back to Tottenham is unlikely. Speaking to Tottenham News, Wenham said: “I don’t see Cirkin joining Tottenham. He will want to play in the Premier League with Sunderland, and I think Tottenham will be reluctant to pay big money on a player who they had a £6million buyback clause for up until last summer.”

The Spurs guru added: “I appreciate he’s only got one year left on his deal, but I can see Cirkin reaching some sort of agreement which will see him carry on at Sunderland. He’s a very good player, by the way. I just don’t see this one happening.”

Cirkin made 30 appearances across all competitions last term and is expected to compete for a starting spot in Régis Le Bris’ side during the 2024–25 campaign, following the summer arrival of Reinildo from Atlético Madrid. Sunderland remain hopeful the former England youth international will commit his future to the club after an injury-hit but ultimately encouraging 2023–24 season.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland have been linked with a potential move for Abdoulaye Doucouré following the midfielder’s release from Everton.

The 32-year-old officially left Goodison Park at the end of June when his contract expired, with the Toffees confirming he would not be retained ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Reports have suggested that Doucouré is on a list of potential targets being considered by Sunderland as they look to add experience to Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad following promotion.

The Black Cats are expected to make several midfield additions this summer after Jobe Bellingham’s big-money move to Borussia Dortmund. Doucouré, a free agent, is believed to be attracting interest from several clubs – including sides in the Saudi Pro League – though Sunderland are yet to firm up their position. Doucouré was a regular for Everton last season, making 36 appearances across all competitions and contributing four goals and two assists. He had hoped to sign a contract extension with the Merseyside club, but with David Moyes now overseeing a squad rebuild, the decision was taken to let him move on.

The former Watford man brings significant Premier League pedigree. Across spells with both Watford and Everton, Doucouré has made 278 top-flight appearances, scoring 31 goals and establishing himself as a powerful and dynamic midfield presence. Sunderland have already demonstrated their intent in the transfer market this summer. The club have agreed a £30million deal for Habib Diarra and added full-back Reinildo on a free transfer – two signings that signal a more ambitious approach following promotion.

While the club’s model remains focused on young, high-upside talent, there is recognition that top-flight experience may be needed to balance the squad. Sunderland have shown in recent years that they are willing to make select signings outside their usual profile when the fit is right, as seen previously with players like Corry Evans and Danny Batth during their time in the Championship. Whether Doucouré becomes a serious option remains to be seen, but his availability, experience and Premier League record mean he is a name worth keeping an eye on in the weeks ahead.