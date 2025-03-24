The latest transfer gossip claims that Tottenham have submitted a £38million bid to Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lodged a £38million bid for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, with the North London club said to be “determined” to secure his signature this summer.

The gossip follows reports from The Sun on Sunday (page 55), stating that the 17-year-old is eager to play in the Premier League to further his development. Sunderland are believed to have set a £20 million valuation for Rigg, while West Ham have also shown interest, reportedly hoping to negotiate a deal closer to £10million. However, reports have now emerged suggesting Spurs have tabled a significant bid for the highly-rated youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have already submitted an offer for Rigg that is nearly double Sunderland’s valuation in their determination to secure the talented youngster. Spurs have shown a willingness to invest heavily in young talent, having paid £40million to sign Durham-born Archie Gray from Leeds United last summer. Despite his age, the 19-year-old has featured more than expected this season due to injuries within Ange Postecoglou’s squad - a sign that Rigg could also be given opportunities should he make the move to North London.

What has Chris Rigg said about Sunderland recently?

However, speaking during a recent Q&A session with the club’s in-house media team, the England youth international reiterated his love and passion for Sunderland.

Question: “Hi Chris, I have a question for you. What's the best part about playing for Sunderland?”

Answer: “I think some people don't realise how much it means to put on a Sunderland shirt and give it your all for the team. I think I can say that I do every time I go on the pitch. So yeah, it's very special for me to be playing, and I'm trying to take every opportunity that comes. Yeah, I think that probably sums it up, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Le Bris has said about Chris Rigg recently

Régis Le Bris recently said that Sunderland will manage Rigg carefully after he was dropped for the game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Le Bris added that Rigg was frustrated with what has been a dip in his form from a string of outstanding performances in the opening months of the campaign, but the Sunderland head coach has assured him that this is to be expected in what is his first campaign of regular senior football.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris took the decision to drop Rigg to the bench for the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the youngster making a positive impact as a substitute in the closing stages as Sunderland saw out the win. Rigg was then restored to the starting XI to face Cardiff City but was sub the following game against Preston before playing 90 minutes against Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach says the form and consistency of Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham highlight the benefit of their added experience, with both going through a similar challenge in their first full senior campaigns. It's why Neil and Bellingham are unlikely to be rested significantly in the weeks ahead as Rigg's minutes are carefully managed.

“They are not at the same stage of their career, this is really Chris Rigg’s first season," Le Bris said. "It is a new experience for him. It is not unusual for a player like that to struggle a little bit at this stage of the season, after 35 games. We spoke together last week.

“He said he wasn’t happy about his game level, but I said, ‘It is normal – you just have to adjust to this new experience’. As a club and as a staff, we have to create the right condition for him to be able to recover, then I am sure he will find his best level again.

"With Dan and Jobe, the situation is a little bit different," Le Bris added. "They are more mature and more experienced, even if they are still young. Jobe is still 19, but this is probably his second full season and that makes a bit of a difference. I think he has shown really good qualities. He maybe wasn’t always exactly where he would want to be, but he has maintained a very good performance level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has never dipped too low, and that is probably just a case of him becoming more mature. With that kind of foundation, you can go on and reach the next level. Jobe was able to do that, and I think that has been the case with Dan as well. Because of their experiences, they have learned how not to waste energy on the pitch, like you do when you are younger.

“I think for Riggy, we are still in that phase. Sometimes, he could maybe make different decisions that result in the same outcome, but with less energy. We are here to help him with that, and I hope we are able to manage all three players properly until the end of the season."