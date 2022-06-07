Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spence gained promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest last campaign.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The full-back is expected to depart the Riverside Stadium this summer with Middlesbrough reportedly asking for a £15million fee to bolster their own transfer activity.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest kisses the trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Forest are keen on a permanent deal for the player after he netted three goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last term whilst on loan at the City Ground.

However, The Mirror reports that despite Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest’s interest, Spence is more likely to link up with Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Conte is keen to strengthen his defence at right-back and has identified Spence as the ideal candidate to compete with Irishman Matt Doherty for the role.

Recent talk has also suggested that a move to North London is not set in stone with the England under-21 international still undecided over his future owing to his time at the City Ground this season.

Tottenham, though, can offer Champions League football after pipping North London rivals Arsenal to fourth spot.

Spence signed for Middlesbrough back in 2018, having previously been with Fulham's academy, and made 70 appearances across all competitions.