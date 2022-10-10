Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to correct this £6million Sunderland 'transfer error'
Dennis Cirkin has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light with reports Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to correct the ‘transfer error’ and re-sign him.
According to reports in the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.
And the Express report: “The left-back was allowed to leave White Hart Lane in 2021 to join the North East team for an undisclosed fee while they were in League One.
"However, he has impressed since promotion, with Antonio Conte allegedly interested in correcting the club’s original transfer error.”
Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.
Cirkin, who has made just-shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.
According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.
The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.