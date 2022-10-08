News you can trust since 1873
Swansea vs Sunderland

'Tenacious': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Swansea City defeat

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Swansea – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side in South Wales?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:17 pm

The Black Cats fell behind in the 13th minute when Luke Cundle’s effort deflected off Luke O’Nien and past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

It was a tough first half for Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts dominated possession and doubled their lead through Harry Darling on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland pulled a goal back through Jack Clarke at the start of the second half but couldn’t salvage a point.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Swansea.com Stadium:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Perhaps could have done better with Swansea’s goal but the scoreline would have been worse if not for a number of really strong stops from the Sunderland goalkeeper. Made another couple of terrific saves on his line from set plays. 7

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch - 5

Had a very difficult first half as Swansea built some really good moves down his flank - stepped up big time in the second half and was much, much improved. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Luke O’Nien - 6

Unfortunate to play a big part in the opening goal, he made some big interventions in the second half that prevented the hosts landing a knockout blow on the break. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 6

Another solid enough showing from the experienced defender, who was left exposed too often by the players around him through the first half. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

