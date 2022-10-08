'Tenacious': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Swansea City defeat
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Swansea – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side in South Wales?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:16 pm
Updated
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 5:17 pm
The Black Cats fell behind in the 13th minute when Luke Cundle’s effort deflected off Luke O’Nien and past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
It was a tough first half for Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts dominated possession and doubled their lead through Harry Darling on the stroke of half-time.
Sunderland pulled a goal back through Jack Clarke at the start of the second half but couldn’t salvage a point.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Swansea.com Stadium:
