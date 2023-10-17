News you can trust since 1873
Tony Mowbray's strongest Sunderland AFC XI and bench for Championship return as it stands - gallery

Sunderland return to Championship action this weekend as they travel to face Alex Neil’s Stoke City.
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:16 BST

So what’s his strongest XI for the trip to Stoke, and how might that change in the big games that follow? And perhaps an even bigger question as that squad depth improves, who is set to return to the bench and who might miss out as a result?

Sunderland’s number one has had a solid start to the new campaign and will be looking to continue building on his impressive progress in the next set of fixtures. Photo: FRANK REID

Hume has been a model of consistency again this season and provided he comes through Northern Ireland’s second game unscathed, he’s pretty much a lock to be in the starting XI. Not just for his defensive ability 1-v-1, but for the way he moves into midfield to help build attacks. The only question is whether injuries on the other flank will see him switch over, potentially bringing Jenson Seelt into contention at right back. As it stands, that seems unlikely with Mowbray’s injuries slowly beginning to clear. Photo: FRANK REID

Sunderland will be nervously waiting to see if the minor thigh problem Ballard has picked up on international duty is indeed just that, as his form this season has been nothing short of exceptional. As it stands, there is no reason to think that he won’t be fit for Saturday, with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill optimistic there is no major issue. Given that Ballard is currently on four yellow cards, however, it seems highly likely that Mowbray will need to call on Jenson Seelt or Nectarios Triantis at some stage in this next block of fixtures. Seelt looks to be slightly closer to selection at the moment, after being brought on in two recent league fixtures. Photo: Frank Reid

The team captain while Corry Evans continues his rehab for an ACL injury, O’Nien’s position and role in this side is no longer in doubt. He has proven himself to be an accomplished ball-playing centre half at the level, and has formed a strong partnership with Ballard. Photo: FRANK REID

