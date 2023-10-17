3 . DAN BALLARD

Sunderland will be nervously waiting to see if the minor thigh problem Ballard has picked up on international duty is indeed just that, as his form this season has been nothing short of exceptional. As it stands, there is no reason to think that he won’t be fit for Saturday, with Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill optimistic there is no major issue. Given that Ballard is currently on four yellow cards, however, it seems highly likely that Mowbray will need to call on Jenson Seelt or Nectarios Triantis at some stage in this next block of fixtures. Seelt looks to be slightly closer to selection at the moment, after being brought on in two recent league fixtures. Photo: Frank Reid