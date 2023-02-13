The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances this term, is under contract until the summer of 2024, while the Black Cats have been trying to negotiate a longer deal.

Stewart suffered an Achilles injury last month and is expected to return in time for pre-season, while Sunderland captain Corry Evans is also set to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage.

“Ross has had his surgery and has gone back to Scotland for a week,” said Mowbray when asked about the striker’s condition.

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland against Middlesbrough.

"It’s not something you can rush from the first day, with the tenderness of an operation. He needs to let it settle down, and then the proper rehab will start in a week or so once the swelling and soreness from the operation has gone down.

"He’ll be fine. He’s a strong personality and he’ll get on with it, just like Corry. They’ll both get on with it, and I’m sure they’ll be spending a lot of time in the gym and the rehab pool together over the next few months."

As the head coach, Mowbray isn’t involved in negotiating contracts with players, yet he’s made his thoughts clear on Stewart’s situation.

“I would expect those talks to intensify,” Mowbray replied when asked how Stewart’s injury could impact contract talks. “I think we should be trying to get Ross Stewart signed up long term.

“I’ve said it many times, it’s not my job, but in my mind, if he’s the player that you think can score the goals for this club moving forward, then you need to get things sorted regardless of whether he’s fit to play or not.

