In a goalless first 45 minutes the Black Cats had struggled to break their opponents down despite dominating possession. Mowbray felt his side needed to take more risks.

The response was to ask full-backs Alese and Trai Hume to take up more advanced positions when Sunderland were in possession. On several occasions it looked like the former was playing as a centre-forward, with Jack Clarke providing width on the left flank.

“They played a five at the back and it kind of felt like we needed me to get on the last line,” Alese told the Echo after the match. “Whether it be out wide or centrally I had to try and pose a threat.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland against Reading. Picture by FRANK REID

“Clarky is better when he’s out wide so I thought it was better when he’s out wide to let me take up the central position.

“There were a few occasions where I could have got in, and I just felt like we played a lot better when I got higher so I just kept on doing it throughout the game."

When asked what Mowbray said to him at the interval, Alese replied: “He just said to me because they are sitting in there is no point in me playing behind the ball as well, we need another player higher up the pitch.

“Either Clarky comes inside and I go wide or I can go inside and Clarky stays wide. The first few minutes of the second half we tried it and got some success so we just continued it throughout the second half.”

Alese was also allowed to charge forward knowing that centre-back Danny Batth and midfielder Edouard Michut were covering the space he vacated.

“That is kind of like the job of DB and Edouard to sort out the left-hand side,” Alese added.

“Obviously when we lose the ball me and Clarky are going to work as hard as possible to get back in.

“We do need to be ready for that counter attack but of course if we score a goal or sustain pressure then there is no need to worry about that side.”

Alese has recently returned to Sunderland’s starting XI following a recurrence of the ankle injury he sustained back in October.

The 22-year-old was thrown into the side for last month’s win over Middlesbrough when not fully fit, but feels he’s now regaining that match sharpness.

“It was quite tough because I didn’t feel 100%,” Alese explained. “It’s not always great going into a game knowing that you’re not playing to your 100% capabilities.

“I felt like it was the best thing to do to help the team and to help the club so I did it. I just took my time after that to get fit and now I feel a lot better so I just need to stay fit and carry on playing.

"It was my right ankle so the same injury I got against Blackburn and it didn’t quite heal.

“I took some time out to try and get it right and was very close to coming back but was then pushed in a bit earlier than probably expected.