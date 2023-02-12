Then, just moments later, the same thing happened. After an uneventful first half, Tony Mowbray wanted his side to show more invention and attacking intent.

Reading had shown little ambition at the Stadium of Light, often retreating to play with a back five while trying to run the clock down when opportunities arose.

Mowbray’s response was to ask more of his defensive wide players, often leaving just the centre-back pairing of Danny Batth and Daniel Ballard to deal with The Royals’ limited attacking threat.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland against Reading

It was a tactic which worked as Sunderland were dominating possession, while Reading forwards Andy Carroll and Shane Long aren’t the quickest strikers in the Championship to exploit space behind a potentially-exposed backline.

Sunderland midfielders Edouard Michut and Dan Neil also played their part, plugging the gaps which Alese and Hume vacated.

But it was Alese’s position when Sunderland had the ball which was particularly interesting, with the 22-year-old moving into what looked like a central striker’s role while Jack Clarke still provided width on the left.

Moments into the second half Alese almost opened the scoring when he ran onto Patrick Roberts’ lofted pass, controlling the ball before poking an effort over the crossbar.

Figure One: Aji Alese makes a central run to receive Patrick Roberts’ lofted pass.

Reading’s three central defenders, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Naby Sarr and Andy Yiadom had enjoyed a comfortable first half against Sunderland frontman Joe Gelhardt, who prefers to drop deep to try and link up play.

After two league games in the team, Mowbray’s side are looking for ways to get the best out of the Leeds United loanee, who has often played just behind another centre-forward during his fledgling career.

Ross Stewart’s injury means that option isn’t available for Sunderland, yet the rest of the side are certainly looking for creative solutions.

Alese’s central runs certainly caused Reading problems they probably weren’t expecting, while he almost scored again when Reading keeper Joe Lumley made a double save to keep out the defender’s follow-up effort.