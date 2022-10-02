Tony Mowbray’s best Sunderland’s starting XI based on market values - photo gallery

Sunderland have had numerous injury problems to deal with this season and currently find themselves without the strike pairing of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms as both deal with respective fitness worries.

This means that the Black Cats have rarely had the luxury of a full squad to choose from this season - however that doesn’t seem to have impacted results on the pitch too much.

But what could Mowbray’s starting side look like if and when all of his key men are fit and available for selection?

To do this, here, courtesy of data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at what Mowbray’s starting Sunderland side would look like based on their market values.

Do any of these picks surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson (£720,000) Patterson has become Sunderland’s No.1 and has had a solid start to life as a regular in the Championship. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. CB: Dan Ballard (£2.25 million) Ballard joined from Arsenal in the summer but injury problems mean he has played just three times for the Black Cats since moving from the Emirates Stadium. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. CB: Luke O’Nien (£1.08 million) O’Nien has been used in a variety of roles this season and his position in the heart of defence of this team, although unnatural, shows the versatility of the player. It’s a position he has been asked to deputise in this season and he has done well when required in that role. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin (£1.8 million) Although a left-back by trade, Cirkin has spent time this season playing as part of a back three and has been a solid and reliable option in that role. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales