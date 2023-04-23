The Black Cats have overcome a number of major injuries this season to stay in contention for a play-off place and that list lengthened this week when Danny Batth was ruled out for the run-in with a knee problem.

Mowbray also revealed on Friday that Joe Gelhardt has been managing an ankle problem in recent weeks, one that could have an impact on his involvement at the Hawthorns.

The head coach will almost certainly be calling on some of the club's U18 players to take a place on the bench, and could name a starting XI without a natural centre half or striker.

Tony Mowbray has urged his Sunderland players to enjoy the closing stages of the play-off race

Nevertheless, Mowbray has said that his players have already proven that they can overcome such obstacles this season and has urged them to relish the opportunity in front of them.

"We have to get on with it, go and play the game," Mowbray said.

"In my mind we've got nothing to prove, we just have to go and compete and give it the best shot we've got for the thousands of supporters who are travelling to support us. Hopefully they appreciate that they can't ask any more of the players, and if we fall short there will be reasons for that. We are really, really stretched at both ends of the pitch and yet generally, this is a group that has found a way.

"I always say to the players that I want them to enjoy their football, be the best that they can be. You want good memories from the game, to be able to tell their kids and grandkids about the great days and matches they had in the game. Teams who have success together stay friends forever, and hopefully they feel that they can do it here with this group.

"That's why we look forward to these matches - yes they might have some really good individuals but it doesn't mean on any given day that you can't beat them or make their life really uncomfortable. We felt their quality in the second half of that game at the Stadium of Light and they looked a really good team, but we'll go and be aggressive and play on the front foot and try and take them out their rhythm - see if we can score a goal or two."

Mowbray is hoping that Edouard Michut will at least return to bolster his options in midfield, the French youngster training on Friday after missing the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town with a back complaint.

