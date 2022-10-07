Tony Mowbray reflects on where Sunderland stand right now and delivers verdict on Swansea City test

It underlined both their clear threat and also the fine margins of the division - Russell Martin's side had started the campaign slowly but four wins in five games has transformed their prospects.

As had been the case when Martin managed MK Dons against the Black Cats in League One, it's a game in which Sunderland can expect to spend large amounts of time without the ball.

Only three teams in the division average more possession per-game than the Swans, and all three of teams with parachute payments expected to challenge for automatic promotion.Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray knows that this will therefore be a stern examination of his side, but he is also hopeful that after two frustrating home games there may also be more space in which his talented forwards can thrive.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"Their record recently is very good, I think it's four of the last five that they've won," Mowbray said.

"It shows that in this division things can change very quickly and that three points at any time is massive for any team in this division.

"I'm looking forward to a really good game of football on Saturday, I have to say. I think they're a really good team, a really good possession-based team who want to dominate the ball. It's a really good test for us, to see if we can deal with their shape and their possession, and whether they can deal with us as well.

"To score the goals we did against Watford and Reading suggests that maybe there is a bit more space for us to play away from home, so let's hope that is the scenario.

"Swansea move the ball through the lines really well, at times they push the wing backs really high and so if we catch them at the right moment, as it is for every time, they can be vulnerable.

"We'll go there with a game plan and we'll see how we get on."

Mowbray also believes that Swansea's rise up the table underlines the volatility of the Championship at this early stage.

It's a reminder as far as he is concerned not to get too frustrated after three games without a win as he continues to try and find the solutions to playing without a recognised striker.

"It's just a bit of frustration for us at the moment, isn't it," he said.

"The league is so tight at the moment, no one should be getting too hung up over wherever we are really.

"You lose a game and you could be 16th, you win and you could be 3rd or 4th. We're all just picking up points at the moment, to see where it takes us.

"I think it's probably fair to say the World Cup break will give us a clearer picture of where we're at.