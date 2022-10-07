The Black Cats paid an undisclosed fee to sign the 20-year-old from Burnley, where he made a Premier League appearance from the bench against Manchester City in 2020.

Thompson has made a bright start to his Sunderland career in the U21 side, with five goals in five appearances.

He has trained with the senior group and though Mowbray believes he is a talented player he doesn't believe he is yet ready for regular Championship football.

For now the head coach will look to his senior group with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still absent, after handing Amad his full debut on Tuesday night.

"He has trained with us on a few occasions, I'm just a bit wary of the critical nature of the position and exposing a player to it," Mowbray said.

"I know that he has played in the Premier League with Burnley but right now does look a little bit young and raw to me.

"The Championship can be quite a brutal division and I wouldn't want to put him into the team at the wrong time, I'd rather put him into a team that is flourishing and scoring, and a time when I know all about the team and so I'm not gambling on putting someone in who I don't know enough about.

"He's done well in the training but I'm a strong believer that the position is about movement and understanding where the space on the pitch is. I believe strikers are all about positional play, knowing where to go on the pitch and knowing the capabilities of players on the ball and what type of pass they are going to play.

"When I watch him in training, I think he needs to learn these things, he's almost a bit too honest at the moment in his movements.

"The great strikers find space in the box and young players need to learn that, and that's where Max is at the moment.

"We've been looking at Amad and Leon as the striking options at the moment, with Max we'll see how we go," Mowbray added. added.

"I don't think in my mind there's a need at this moment, but of course that could change further down the line if we're still struggling [to score].

"Let's just see how we go, I'm just really wary of almost selfishly chucking a young player in, he's got a full career ahead of him, 18/20 years potentially. He has time.

"I understand that he's played in the Premier League so he's got something, but at the moment I just feel he's learning and acclimatising maybe.

"I've seen a young lad working really hard, trying to run the channels and trying to get on the end of things, and at this moment I don't think it's the right thing for us to do just to chuck him in."