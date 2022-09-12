We’ll start with the latest fixture news, after last weekend’s matches were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The EFL released a statement on Monday confirming that matches will resume this week, meaning Sunderland’s match against Reading will go ahead on Wednesday.

There have been doubts surrounding Saturday’s match at Watford due to safety concerns and a lack of policing in and around London, yet The Hornets have announced the match will go ahead as planned.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many officers are likely to be involved in the planning and management of the funeral on Monday, September 19, while multiple Premier League matches have been called off for a second weekend running.

The EFL’s statement said: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.