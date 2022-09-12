Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Fixture latest and team news ahead of Reading and Watford matches
Sunderland are preparing for Wednesday’s Championship match at Reading – with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Striker Ross Stewart has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a thigh injury, while defender Dennis Cirkin is also expected to miss the fixture at the Madejski Stadium.
The setbacks mean Mowbray will have to alter his side following last week’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, before the weekend’s home match against Millwall was postponed.
Sunderland are then set to face Watford at Vicarage Road three days after the game at Reading.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 20:13
Team news
In terms of team news, Ross Stewart is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks with a thigh injury.
Dennis Cirkin is also expected to miss Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury but looks set to return after the international break.
We should get a further update from Mowbray when he speaks to the media this morning.
Read more
Fixture latest
We’ll start with the latest fixture news, after last weekend’s matches were postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The EFL released a statement on Monday confirming that matches will resume this week, meaning Sunderland’s match against Reading will go ahead on Wednesday.
There have been doubts surrounding Saturday’s match at Watford due to safety concerns and a lack of policing in and around London, yet The Hornets have announced the match will go ahead as planned.
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many officers are likely to be involved in the planning and management of the funeral on Monday, September 19, while multiple Premier League matches have been called off for a second weekend running.
The EFL’s statement said: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.
“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in operation, the league and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.
“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference.
Sunderland are preparing to face Reading on Wednesday, after last weekend’s match against Millwall was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 9am.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.