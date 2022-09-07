The Black Cats were trying to sign another striker at the end of the transfer window but missed out on a deal to re-sign Nathan Broadhead and other targets.

Now that Stewart has picked up a thigh issue, the squad looks incredibly short of alternatives aside from Everton loanee Ellis Simms.

Here are the possibilities head coach Tony Mowbray will be weighing up:

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Picture by FRANK REID

Starting with an extra playmaker

Against Middlesbrough Mowbray had little time to react when Stewart pulled up during the warm-up, with Patrick Roberts replacing the Scot in the starting XI.

Sunderland have been successful playing with a back three and wing-backs this season, meaning it made more sense to play with an extra attacker rather than rejig the whole structure at short notice.

Roberts and Alex Pritchard started as No 10s against Boro, operating behind Simms, while the Black Cats used a similar shape against Coventry when Pritchard and Elliot Embleton were deployed behind Stewart.

Bring Amad into the side

If Mowbray wants to keep a similar shape he could also call upon new signing Amad Diallo, who came off the bench in the 67th minute against Boro.

While he won’t offer the same sort of threat as Stewart, the Manchester United loanee could play as a second striker alongside Simms, or drop back into a No 10 or wide role.

Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku have also played through the middle in pre-season, yet the former has been used as a left wing-back during this campaign.

A change of shape

While Sunderland have played to their strengths to accommodate Stewart and Simms in the same side, the Scot’s injury may mean it’s more beneficial to play with just one striker.

The Black Cats operated in a 4-2-3-1 set-up at the end of last season, which allowed players like Roberts and Clarke to start games in their favoured wide positions.

Amad, Dajaku, Embleton and new signing Jewison Bennette are also comfortable playing on the flank.

Promote from the under-21s set-up

Sunderland’s lack of striker options may provide an opportunity for one of their academy players.

Max Thompson has led the line for the Black Cats’ under-21s side this season, following a move from Burnley in the summer.

The 20-year-old has already scored five goals in three appearances in Premier League 2, Division 2, including a hat-trick against Derby.

The free agent market

While Sunderand’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club are unlikely to look at the free agent market, recent injuries could force them to rethink their plans.

Admittedly, the list of free agent strikers lacks any standout names, with the exception of former Burnley forward Matej Vydra, who is also expected to be sidelined with an injury until the new year.