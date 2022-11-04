The Manchester United loanee has racked up three consecutive 90-minute appearances for the Black Cats, while scoring in games against Burnley and Huddersfield.

“I think Amad is a classic case of the young lad sort of growing into the team really,” said Mowbray when asked about the 20-year-old ahead of Saturday’s match against Cardiff.

“It’s so difficult to come to a new club, a big club like this, I know he has come from Man United but to come in and meet new people, make new relationships and see who are the serious players, who are the jokers, can you figure out the manager? I can feel it sometimes with these young lads.

Amad Diallo after scoring for Sunderland against Huddersfield.

“It does take time and it seems almost like it’s football spiel sometimes but I genuinely feel they need time to settle in.

“Amad, I think his performance levels have been really high. I think the Luton game he was amazing and his physical data and individuality, it gets to a point where you are afraid to tackle him because if you put a foot in he just skips past you like you’re not there. He is so fast.

“He’s growing into our team where I feel as if he’s a starter in our team now.”

Still, Mowbray faces some attacking dilemmas ahead of his side’s match against Cardiff at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Clarke is available again after serving a one-match suspension, while Ellis Simms is possibly ready to start a game after recovering from a toe injury.

Mowbray has admitted he probably played too many attacking players against Huddersfield, as Alex Pritchard, Amad, Patrick Roberts, Leon Dajaku and Elliot Embleton were all named in the starting XI.

The Black Cats are also hoping to have Ross Stewart available after the World Cup break following a thigh issue, while Lynden Gooch, Daniel Ballard, Edouard Michut and Aji Alese are all expected to be available next month.

For Mowbray it will present some difficult but welcome decisions while trying to find the right balance for his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his attacking options, Mowbray replied: “You have to get the ball through to your attacking players in any football match. It’s no good having great attackers if you can’t get them the ball.

“It’s just getting that balance right of how many attacking players and how many defensive-minded players you have on the pitch at any one time.

“Every game is a dilemma when you have lots of talented players but that is only going to get more difficult. When Ross Stewart is fit and Ellis is up to speed, Aji is fit, Gooch is back and Michut is available, the selection is going to be really difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad