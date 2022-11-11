Goals from Ellis Simms and Amad gave the Black Cats a solid lead early in the second half, but a late strike from substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz set up a late spell of intense pressure from the hosts.

Mowbray's defensive issues had worsened with Dennis Cirkin out due to injury, meaning Niall Huggins had to complete 97 minutes on his first start for over a year.

The head coach says his players showed a different side to their game to hold on.

"I'm pleased for my players, that dressing room is in a very good place there," Mowbray said.

"We had a whole back five unavailable tonight - and a good one at that. We had to patch it up and Trai was amazing for us. Then you get to Niall Huggins, he's been out for over a year and he has only trained with the first team for a day, and manages to get through 97 minutes. He did amazingly well.

"Anthony Patterson again with an amazing save, with his nose he tells me, and Danny Batth was immense, there when we needed him. They all played their part, and we had to show another side of our game.

"I was having a laugh when seven minutes goes up for added time. We see it every game at the Stadium of Light, when there should be that much and yet it's three or four every time. It probably was actually seven tonight, which almost just felt humorous. Thankfully it was irrelevant because of the way my players defended.

Amad sets up Ellis Simms for the opening goal at St Andrews

"I'm pleased for the supporters too, it's amazing to see them sell out their allocation week after week and it feels good to be able to give something back to them.

"It's a long drive back and I'm so happy to give them something to be happy about."

Amad had produced a glorious assist for the first goal, vindicating Mowbray's big call to put him in the side ahead of Patrick Roberts, who has excelled during his tenure so far.

"Amad came to the party for us - and I feel he's really settling in with the group.

"There's an understanding now that this kid has got real talent and deserves to be respected within the team. For me to pick him over Patrick Roberts... I sat in a press room a couple of weeks ago and said I didn't think there was a better player in the league than Roberts and yet tonight I've left him out.

"Amad has been unbelievable in training, so fast with his feet and direct, and his physical data from all our recent games has been incredible. He scored a wonderful goal, and we see him do that every day in training.

