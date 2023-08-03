Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are working hard to sign another striker, and the head coach remains confident that they'll get the addition they need before the end of the transfer window.

Summer signing Hemir has made a positive impression in pre season, and Mowbray is confident that he can step up against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Black Cats nevertheless know that they need to make another addition to ensure they have both the depth and the experience for a long Championship campaign, particularly with Ross Stewart still injured and his long-term future uncertain.

Mowbray says the club has bids active on players.

He has also suggested that they could look to sign additional cover in central midfield after Jay Matete had surgery on a knee problem picked up on the pre-season tour of the US.

"We're working really hard on that," Mowbray said at the EFL season launch on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting yesterday and we've got bids in for players. We're pushing hard to make sure we have additions in that part of the pitch.

"Hemir wasn't really bought as a number one centre forward right away, he was brought as a project to nurture and to grow and to give him some game time. We didn't bring him in to play 46 games right away. The hope would be he could play some, someone else could play some, maybe playing two together at times.

"I'm pretty sure that we will have some help for Hemir at the top end of the pitch, whether that be before the season starts or certainly before the window closes.

"The key for the football club is that we give support to Hemir and Eliezer [Mayende], who obviously has picked up an injury.

"I think we need another attacking player in the building, and I know we're working hard to do that.

"Then potentially a midfield player, who can complement Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham. We've got a little bit of work to do but we're looking forward to the season and it should be a great occasion on Sunday. Hopefully we can produce a performance that sends people home happy."