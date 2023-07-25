Sunderland have suffered an injury blow ahead of the new Championship season, with Jay Matete facing around two months on the sidelines with a cartilage problem.

Matete picked up the injury in the first half of Sunderland's 4-2 win over North Carolina last weekend, not long after he had opened the scoring with an excellent finish.

The midfielder had been making a major impression in training since his return from a loan spell at Plymouth Argyle, where he helped the club secure the League One title.

The 22-year-old has played his way firmly into contention for the campaign ahead, but will have to be patient as he waits for a chance to impress in competitive action.

Head coach Tony Mowbray did report better news on Jenson Seelt, who will be fit for the new season after picking up an ankle knock shortly after Matete's withdrawal.

And while Luke O'Nien missed the open training session at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, he is fully fit for the new campaign and will be involved in the upcoming friendlies.

Sunderland face Mallorca at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, before a trip to Hartlepool United on Tuesday night concludes their pre-season schedule.

"Jenson won't be out for too long, that one isn't too bad," Mowbray said.

"He might even be available for the weekend, but we'll have to wait and see on that one.

"Jay Matete is a bit different, it looks as if he has damaged some cartilage and it looks as if he is going to need an operation, which is bad news. There are different levels [of operation] so I can't be definitive on a timeframe but it looks as if it will be between six and ten weeks.

"He scored a great goal before he came off and he's been training really hard every day, he was topping the numbers in distance covered so he was up for it. It was a pretty innocuous collision but that's football. It's a shame for him but it's part and parcel of the game - he'll get himself ready when he can."

Dennis Cirkin played a full part in training on Tuesday, and he could yet be in the squad for the opening fixture of the Championship season against Ipswich Town.

"He hasn't done a lot with the team but he has trained now, and it's still ten days until the season starts," Mowbray said.

"So if he's able to get some time in one of these games then there's no reason why he can't look to be involved in the Ipswich game in some capacity."

Corry Evans, Aji Alese, Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart are all longer-term absentees, and are expected to be absent when the campaign begins.