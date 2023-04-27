Mowbray had spoken of his hope last week that the influential defender could be back for the final stages of the run-in, but as of yet he has not been able to return to training.

The Sunderland head coach remains hopeful that the 23-year-old would be able to feature in a play-off campaign, if his team were able to secure their spot over the last two games of the season.

A gap of nine days to the trip to Preston North End could also give him a chance of returning then.

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard

"We're not expecting anybody back but no one [further] is out either, so I don't think it will be too far away from the choices we had at West Brom," Mowbray said.

"That one has probably backtracked a little bit, if I'm honest," he added on Ballard.

"He hasn't been able to train this week, he had been jogging and feeling a lot better and we thought he might be able to get on the grass - but that hasn't been the case.

"I don't know the answer beyond the two games, to be honest. My mentality at the moment is that he's not available for this one. He'd have train for two or three days having been out for a few weeks if he was to give himself a chance for the last one, and my hope is that we keep a clean sheet and defend really well for this one and then even if he's fit, I have a decision to make about whether we'd even want to change it.

"We'll just take it day by day with Dan, we've had times where it's felt alright and it's felt as if he can push on, and then days where its a bit sore. It's a daily thing at the moment.

