Tony Mowbray hints at fresh Sunderland injuries but gets two major boosts ahead of Luton Town

Amad could be set to return to the Sunderland squad against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

By Phil Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

The forward has missed Sunderland’s recent injury fixtures due to a hamstring problem but trained without issue on Friday, raising the prospect of returning to the matchday squad this weekend.

Mowbray also confirmed that Luke O’Nien should be fit to take his place in the XI, despite suffering a minor injury in the latter stages of the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

However, the Sunderland head coach hinted that he is facing some fresh minor injury concerns ahead of Luton Town’s visit.

Amad has missed Sunderland's recent fixtures with a hamstring injury
“Luke O’Nien should be alright,” Mowbray said.

“A few didn't train today so we'll see tomorrow to see if they're going to be alright.

“Amad trained today so there's a positive for us.

“Like for a long time since I first walked in, we have different challenges with different players in different areas, you'll see when the team sheet comes out and you think why isn't he playing. Well it's not for me to tell you the day before a game who's available and who's not available.

“As always we have challenges but we'll give it our best shot and hopefully be competitive in the game.”

Luton Town come into the game in excellent form, having won four of their last five games to take them into fourth in the Championship table. All four of those wins were with a 1-0 scoreline.

The Black Cats have a two-week break following the game, returning to action away at Burnley later in the month.

