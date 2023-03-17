'Jesus', he said, and with that he was off.

A baffling decision not to rule Sander Berge offside for Sheffield United's winning goal had understandably dominated the post-match discussion, the crucial moment in a crucial game for two teams. For a brief second Paul Heckingbottom said that he though Berge was trying to get out of the way but then a broad grin broke across his face - he couldn't maintain that one for long.

Away from the officiating, though, this felt like an instructive game for where Sunderland are and to that end Heckingbottom's post-match press conference was revealing.

Anthony Patterson makes a save from Iliman N'Diaye

The Blades had come into this game having lost four in six and with Middlesbrough putting their automatic promotion prospects in genuine jeopardy. And yet for half an hour, you wouldn't have known it. They were superb, controlling possession but breaking with quality and a power that looked beyond Sunderland to resist. They could have put the game all but beyond Mowbray's side.

It was hard not to wonder whether they had watched Stoke City do something similar here at the Stadium of Light. Heckingbottom left out many of his experienced stalwarts (Norwood, Fleck, McBurnie), preferring a younger and in this moment more energetic side.

That decision had been two-fold, he explained. In part a reaction to what he felt had been a 'lethargic' display from his side against Luton Town, and also a belief that the way to hurt Sunderland was in the space behind their midfield. In putting one extra midfielder behind the ball, he felt he could create the space on the break for his team to thrive.

Without Ross Stewart and Corry Evans you sense a little blueprint is emerging for how to play against this Sunderland side on their own turf: be compact out of possession and break rapidly.

It was to the credit of Mowbray's side that having come through this period, they went on to compete superbly with a side much further down the line in their development. Reflecting on the recent turbulence at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom said this was a game that underlined football's fine margins. His side had been far less dominant in this one than they had in many of the games they'd actually lost of late.

Either side of the controversial winner Sunderland looked the better side for the main, Jack Clarke drawing an excellent save and Patrick Roberts striking the post with an effort that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot. Second best early on, it was a game against an impressive opponent in which they showed spirit and could well have taken something.

Albeit one that ended with familiar frustration, Heckingbottom admitting that with no striker on the pitch in the closing stages, he sent on his experience There was no presence in the box and as such, no threat unless his defence did something rash and raced out of position.