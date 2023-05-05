Ian Porterfield's goal and an iconic double save from goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery secured a 1-0 win against Don Revie's Leeds United, in what is still considered one of the greatest shocks in the history of the famous competition.

Mowbray watched the game as a nine-year-old and says it was one his strongest earliest memories of the sport.

The Sunderland head coach attended a dinner with some of the players from that side this week as his young squad prepare for their final game of the Championship season against Preston North End.

Sunderland are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic FA Cup win

Though the will need results elsewhere to go in their favour, the Black Cats know that a win could yet send them into the play-offs and give them a chance at back-to-back promotions.

“I had a dinner at the stadium this week, in the boardroom, with the lads from 1973 and their partners, and it was really enjoyable," Mowbray said.

"There are some real good characters there. Fifty years seems an awfully long time ago. I can remember sitting there watching the game. It’s one of my first proper memories of football. The World Cup in 1970 was a big memory, the FA Cup in 1970 with Leeds and Chelsea too, but 1973 was probably the next massive memory I have of football as a nine-year-old kid.

"Cup final day in those days was a proper family event, with the curtains drawn, the buffet done and all my dad’s mates from the pub there. It was one of the top days. There was no football on TV in those days, so to get to watch a live game was fantastic.

"To see Ian Porterfield score the winner, and Monty’s incredible double save, they’re iconic moments in football history and the club rightly should celebrate it.

“The players from 1973 are still revered around the city – for me, we’re trying to make the supporters happy with the current team," Mowbray added.

"We’ve got this exciting, young team, but we have to make our own mark on history somewhere along the line. If we could get a positive result on Monday, and then have a positive outcome finding our way battling through the play-offs, then we’ll create our own iconic moment in history. Hopefully, we can do that.

“I say to our young footballers, make your own history. Can you score the goal at Wembley that takes us to the Premier League?

"Maybe in ten years time we're in the Champions League but the thing that got us there was your goal. There's an opportunity for every young footballer to do that, I want them to be part of history."

