Embleton has been absent since suffering a leg break in the 1-1 draw with Hull City last December, but is stepping up his comeback behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.

The 23-year-old is expected to be fully fit for the new campaign, but could yet return before then if his progress continues.

“Elliot’s not on the radar at this stage, to be honest,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton

“He’s walking around the building, I saw him the other day, and he said it felt good.

“But I wouldn’t anticipate that we’re going to see him, unless in the next three weeks he’s out on the grass training and he comes and knocks on my door and says, ‘Listen, I’d like to play before the end of the season’. Don’t get excited about Elliot Embleton at this moment in time though.”

Mowbray is facing the prospect of taking on Championship leaders Burnley with a threadbare squad, after Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard both picked up injuries on international duty.

The head coach says he is remaining upbeat ahead of the last eight games of the season, with some players returning to strengthen his defensive options.

"I'm not getting upset about injuries, it's part and parcel of the game and we have to get on with it," Mowbray said.

"I've sat here and moaned about not having a striker but it's opportunities for other people. We've not really got a recognised 9, I see Joe Gelhardt as more of a nine-and-a-half, but the squad is getting minutes and the young players are doing alright, getting game time.

"Whether it's Isaac Lihadji coming on earlier, or Abdoullah Ba getting a chance like at Norwich...