Tony Mowbray gives this update on Daniel Ballard's injury comeback at Sunderland
Tony Mowbray expects that Daniel Ballard will make his Sunderland return after the World Cup break, with the 23-year-old making solid progress in his return from a foot injury.
Ballard excelled in his first two appearances for the Black Cats, but was withdrawn early in the 2-2 draw with QPR.
Mowbray believes there is an outside chance that the former Arsenal defender could be available before Sunderland break for three weeks after their visit to Birmingham City, but at this moment he is minded not to risk him with his current defensive unit operating well.
His options are improving further with Dennis Cirkin now fully recovered from a hamstring injury.
"It'll depend on where the team is - I think he could potentially be on the grass before the World Cup break," Mowbray said of Ballard.
"In my mind, if the team is functioning and the defensive units are doing well and we're not in any rush, my mind would probably be to give him that time to train with the team, to work hard and show me that he needs to play.
"He's 6 foot 4, fast, good with the ball, he has a lot of qualities that you need.
"I think he'll be on the grass before the World Cup but it might be during that break that he gets the time he needs on the training pitch."
Ballard could join Ross Stewart in returning to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3rd. Mowbray remains hopeful that Ellis Simms will return at some stage before the World Cup break, but for now exactly when remains unclear.